A success story in the NBA never gets old. Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson's path to the league was not paved with glowing reviews and instant minutes.

His one-and-done stint with UCLA was not ideal, as he only averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds off the bench. His lone year was also made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him as the 30th overall pick in 2022 before trading him to the Nuggets. He won a ring in his rookie year. He, however, was still glued to the bench.

Watson kept working. A special moment with Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant when he was still a teenager probably inspired him to keep pushing.

“Durant helped Watson believe that even if he was skinny, he could still be a ‘killer' on the court with his body type. When Watson was 16 years old, Durant saw him play,” according to a post by the NBA.

“Impressed, Durant invited him to play pickup basketball in the summer. Watson told ESPN, ‘It was an absolute dream come true.'”

HEARTWARMING STORY: Peyton Watson grew up admiring Kevin Durant. Durant helped Watson believe that even if he was skinny, he could still be a “killer” on the court with his body type. When Watson was 16 years old, Durant saw him play. Impressed, Durant invited him to play… pic.twitter.com/Abw4hGBo4u — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2026

Clearly, it was a significant moment for Watson, who has never forgotten the kindness of Durant.

With the Nuggets stricken with injuries to Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun, the 23-year-old Watson was thrust into the spotlight.

He hasn't disappointed, even being recently named Player of the Week in the Western Conference after averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks. The Nuggets went 3-1 in that week.

Watson's role has exponentially increased over the years. If he keeps it up, it won't be long until he replicates some of Durant's achievements.

Some say don't meet your heroes because you'll end up disappointed. Watson would beg to differ.