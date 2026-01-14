Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson says earning his first NBA Western Conference Player of the Week award gave him extra motivation while Nikola Jokic has been sidelined with injury.

He received the Week 12 NBA Player of the Week award on Monday, while Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors won in the East. Watson expressed his excitement after earning the honor.

“I can't tell you the last time I've won any personal accolade. So it really means a lot to me. … More fuel to my fire. It makes me want to be better and better. I don't want that to be my first and only. I want it to be my first of many,” said Watson, per The Denver Post's Bennett Durando.

Watson earned the honor for the games played from Monday, January 5, to Sunday, January 11. He averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks over four games.

Watson averaged 38.7 minutes, shooting 50% from the field, 70% from three, and 66.7% from the free-throw line, helping Denver go 3-1. He led the West in three-point percentage (min. 10 3FG), ranked fifth in total points, and was one of three Western players to shoot over 50% from the field and over 60% from three (min. three games).

The 23-year-old UCLA alum helped Denver go 3-1 without Jokic and Jamal Murray in three games. Even shorthanded, they secured key wins thanks to head coach David Adelman and standout contributions from role players.

Watson became the Nuggets’ third player to win the weekly award this season, joining Jokic (twice) and Murray. The 23-year-old earned his first career Player of the Week honor, becoming the 20th different Nugget in franchise history to win the award.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Watson hit the go-ahead jumper with 39 seconds left to lift the Nuggets over the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116. He finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his first game since being named Western Conference Player of the Week.

With injuries still affecting the team, Watson’s performance has helped the Nuggets (27-13) compete for the top spot in the Western Conference.