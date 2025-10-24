Oct 24, 2025 at 12:20 AM ET

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was primarily known as a dunker when he entered the NBA. But over the years, Gordon has developed into a well-rounded player, including owning a decent touch from long range.

He displayed his much-improved shooting in their season opener against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday. He was absolutely smoldering in the first half, draining a perfect 7-of-7 from three-point distance.

Stephen Curry who?

AARON GORDON IS 7-OF-7 FROM 3PT TONIGHT 🔥 🎯

pic.twitter.com/Nruew3PBWx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old Gordon finished the first half with 25 points, his highest output ever in a half, according to StatMuse. He already tied his career-high with his seven three-pointers.

Aaron Gordon at half: 25 PTS

7-8 FG

7-7 3P (!!!) His most points and threes ever in a half. pic.twitter.com/nJvhK7AscT — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 24, 2025

Fans couldn't believe what they witnessed from Gordon.

“Steph, is that you?” asked @GhostPandaStorm.

@Glen_Kightley posted an appropriate GIF of Chris Evans becoming Human Torch.

“Since when does he shoot like this?” said @Hcp1Hcp.

“He has come a long way with that shot!” added @drekoswavey.

“Absolutely lethal shooting night. Gordon is locked in,” commented @RaphyAlm.

@BDBBrx posted the perfect GIF from the movie “Friday” to sum it all up.

Despite his legendary performances, Gordon has never won a Slam Dunk Contest title. With the way he's shooting these days, maybe he could try his luck in the Three-Point Shootout instead. Maybe Curry could even join him.

As of writing, the Nuggets are leading the Warriors in the fourth quarter. Gordon has added two more three-pointers in the second half to up his scoring output to a career-high 42 points.

Golden State is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.