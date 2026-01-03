The Los Angeles Chargers are adding another veteran safety to their active roster for their Week 18 regular season finale against the Denver Broncos. After one month on the team's practice squad, Marcus Maye will rejoin Jesse Minter's defense for the first time in 2025.

Los Angeles initially signed Maye to its practice squad on Dec. 16 following an injury to rookie RJ Mickens. Maye was officially activated on Saturday and will make his season debut in Week 18, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Maye ended the 2024 season with the Chargers, who claimed him off waivers after his release from the Miami Dolphins. He tallied 12 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in his four games with the team.

Maye began the 2025 season as a free agent before Los Angeles added him to its practice squad two days after a Week 15 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad over another veteran safety, Marcus Williams, and cornerback Isas Waxter.

Maye joins a shorthanded Chargers secondary that is still dealing with Mickens' injury and is currently without Elijah Molden. Special teamer Kendall Williamson is currently the only healthy safety on the roster, aside from starters Derwin James and Tony Jefferson.

Maye is a candidate to see additional playing time in Week 18 with the Chargers resting several key players. Los Angeles has already announced its decision to rest Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton, with other starters potentially playing limited snaps.

Although Maye was once a prominent safety for the New York Jets, he has played for three different teams in as many years. He started four games in 2024, including one for the Chargers.