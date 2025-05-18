The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are in an intense Game 7, and everything is on the line as one of these teams will advance to the Western Conference Finals to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Aaron Gordon knew the importance of this game, and despite having a Grade 2 hamstring strain, he still came out to play.

Things got physical in the second half, as Nikola Jokic was assessed an offensive foul after his arm hit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the face after trying to set a screen. Gordon was not a fan of the call, and he had a few things to say to the ref that weren't kind.

Nikola Jokic was assessed an offensive foul on this play on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/RnyyKPwsvb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 18, 2025

“He fouled me four times,” Gordon told official Josh Tiven. “Get him the f— off me.”

The Nuggets have been fighting from behind all second half, and the Thunder are playing some of their best basketball of the series at the right time. Their defense has been affecting the Nuggets, and they're clicking on all cylinders when it comes to what they do on offense. For the Nuggets, they haven't been able to find out how to slow them down in the second half, and it may be too late for them.

The Nuggets started off fast in the first quarter, but they weren't able to sustain their success. Gordon was effective in his time on the court, but it was obvious that he wasn't 100% because of the hamstring. Michael Porter Jr. hasn't been himself all series because of a shoulder injury, and he couldn't get many shots to fall.

Jamal Murray has been dealing with an illness for the past two games, and he wasn't as effective as he's usually been. The one constant for the Nuggets has been Nikola Jokic, but he can't do it all by himself, especially against a team like the Thunder who are deep.