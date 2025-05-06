The Denver Nuggets brought their own thunder in Oklahoma City Monday. Courtesy of Aaron Gordon, who ends up placing Chet Holmgren on a poster for the future.

Gordon got out in transition with the Thunder forward defending. The Nuggets star only had Holmgren and the hoop in front of him. Gordon extended out his right hand — and forced Holmgren to fall to his back with this savage dunk.

The Nuggets entered as a huge underdog. Gordon delivered a much-needed moment on Denver's side. The top-seeded Thunder led by double digits throughout the evening. Denver produced minimal highlights until Gordon's thunderous slam.

That dunk narrowed the gap to 12 points in favor of OKC. But the reactions sprouted for Gordon after the massive throwdown.

Reactions for Aaron Gordon dunk on Chet Holmgren surface

The internet couldn't help but react to Holmgren going on a poster.

The NBA X account shared how Gordon executed the dunk through contact. One fan even took a photo of Gordon before the viscous throwdown.

One more fan shared how Gordon now has the two best dunks of these NBA Playoffs. Hard Rock Bet even chimed in — refusing to believe Gordon has never won a slam dunk contest.

That monster two-pointer was one of 14 points for Gordon before the fourth quarter. Denver and Gordon kept chipping away at the Western Conference's top seed.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 24 points entering the final quarter. Jamal Murray added 17 points before the fourth. Russell Westbrook also included 17 points — in his Oklahoma City return.

Gordon and Denver managed to outscore the Thunder 35-31 in the third to narrow the lead. The power forward also showed his strength on the glass. He grabbed 11 rebounds to record the double-double before the game's end.

The Nuggets' big man caused previous playoff chatter before posterizing Holmgren. Gordon delivered the game-winning dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 4. The one that went straight to official's review before being declared in.