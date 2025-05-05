ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Nuggets-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nuggets-Thunder NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +340

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets played in one of the best series of the first round in either conference. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games, and showed they can win the tough ones. In the seven games, the Nuggets allowed 108.3 points per game, and held the Clippers to just 41.1 made shots per game. Defense is going to be the most important aspect for the Nuggets. If they can keep pressure up on the Thunder Monday night, there is a chance for them to win.

Denver was able to split the seasons series with the Thunder this year. They put up 124 and 140 points in their two wins. The Thunder have an explosive offense, so the Nuggets scoring that much is one of the only ways they can beat Oklahoma City. With Nikola Jokic leading the way, Denver has a chance to have a good offensive game on any given night. If they can put up close to 120 points on Monday, they will have a chance to at least cover the spread.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

Oklahoma City swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They made it look easy, as well. The Thunder won by 51, 19, six, and two points. The final two games were tougher, but it seemed like the Thunder were never in danger of losing. That is just the type of team they are. That is especially true when they play at home. Oklahoma City is 37-6 at home, including their two wins in the first round. If they continue to play well, the Thunder will beat the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City scored 120.0 points per game in the first round. They were the only team in the first round to take more than 88 shots per game, and they took 95.7. Additionally, the Thunder did a great job taking care of the ball, while grabbing a bunch of offensive rebounds. Their fast pace is tough to stop, and they will give themselves multiple chances each possession. They are a top team in the entire NBA, and their ability to score is the reason. If they play offense the way they know how, the Thunder will win.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another good series. One thing to keep in mind is Oklahoma City has not played since April 26th. Having eight days off can be a good or bad thing. Some teams love the rest, while others get a bit rusty. It is tough to say which kind of team the Thunder will be. With that, I still like Oklahoma City to win the game. However, I will take the Nuggets to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Nuggets +9.5 (-110)