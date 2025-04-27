The Denver Nuggets desperately needed a win on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers with their backs up against the wall in this first-round playoff series. Nikola Jokic answered the call for most of the game, putting the Nuggets in a position to win, but it was his airball at the end of regulation that allowed Aaron Gordon to be the hero.

With the clock winding down, Gordon grabbed the rebound in the air and simultaneously dunked the ball as time expired. Denver and Gordon celebrated while everyone in Steve Ballmer's Intuit Dome collectively held their breath with the officials going to review the call.

After a lengthy review process, the call on the floor stood, and Gordon's basket gave the Nuggets a much-needed 101-99 win to even this series at 2-2 heading into Game 5.

AARON GORDON PUTS IT IN AT THE BUZZER 🚨 DENVER WINS 101-99!

pic.twitter.com/A7SowDqPQ3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025

This was one of the craziest, most controversial endings to a playoff game in quite some time, and Gordon made a little bit of history in the process. In fact, this was the first-ever game-winning buzzer-beating dunk in NBA postseason history, according to ESPN Research and Basketball Reference.

“That was a crazy game, man,” Gordon told TNT's Allie LaForce immediately after the win. “I'm just trying to clean up everything on the glass, trying to get a tip-back, just do whatever my team needs for me to win.”

Gordon finished this game with 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 43 minutes, tied with Jokic and Christian Braun for the most on the team. All five of Denver's starters played at least 42 minutes in Saturday's Game 4 win.

Well before celebrating the win with his game-winning dunk, Gordon and several others were involved in an on-court altercation that broke out right before halftime.

Clippers guard James Harden took exception to a reach-in foul by Braun with a few seconds remaining on the clock. As the two came face-to-face with one another, Jokic came in and shoved Harden out of the way. Gordon then got in Harden's face, resulting in the former league MVP swiping at him and pushing the Nuggets forward out of the way.

James Harden didn't like Christian Braun's foul and the Clippers and Nuggets go at it pic.twitter.com/Fxq8brOK2H — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 26, 2025

More players and staff members got involved in the altercation to attempt to make peace. Gordon was heated, and he was one of six total players to receive technical fouls for what happened. If it wasn't for Clippers center Ivica Zubac holding him back, Gordon may have escalated the matter further and would have possibly been ejected from the game.

Ultimately, he remained in the game, and Gordon delivered the Nuggets with one of the franchise's biggest baskets ever.

Three of the first four games of this series have been decided by one possession. The Nuggets and Clippers will meet for Game 5 in Denver with this series tied at 2-2 on Tuesday.