Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets was pure cinema. At the end of the game, Nikola Jokic attempted a 3-pointer, and Aaron Gordon had a put-back dunk that sealed the game for the Nuggets.

They won 101-99, and it presented a plethora of reactions.

OH MY pic.twitter.com/gBbwCUt18Q — Official League (@officialeague) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

For instance, one reaction sparked this photo, which said “Absolute Gordonema.” The Denver forward was everywhere in this game. He was effective as a shooter, and also had an altercation with Clippers guard James Harden.

Either way, his athleticism was a deciding factor and one that left fans bamboozled.

Another reaction mentioned that “This is definitely the #1 play of the season 🔥🔥.”

While Gordon's play was memorable, Nikola Jokic had another MVP performance. He had 36 points, 21 rebounds, and eight assists during the game.

Another game of video-game numbers might be disregarded because of Gordon's dunk. However, it was the play that sealed the deal, and allowed Denver to have home court advantage.

The reactions involving Gordon and the Nuggets will continue to come in hot as more time passes from the end of Game 4.

More reactions from Nuggets' Aaron Gordon game-winner

Although there was plenty of optimism and hype, other fans were not pleased. Funny enough, a multitude of fans had this exact reaction.

his fingers still on it 👀 pic.twitter.com/VdcdyybNhZ — DRG Splash💦 (@Splash__MK) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the no-call, the officials wouldn't have likely been able to review it any way. Oftentimes, when there's not enough evidence to overturn, they'll leave it as it is.

That seems to be the case in the Clippers and Nuggets game, where there were six technicals fouls.

It left many upset, considering that Gordon's hands looked to be on the ball. Regardless of the call, Gordon's 14 points in 43 minutes was a major boost for his team.

After one of the toughest calls in the playoffs, it goes to show how intense the series has been. Every possession has been tight, and this is the second game where it's come down to the buzzer.

No matter what, this will continue to be one of the more entertaining first-round matchups.

The Clippers will travel to Denver for a Game 5, where they'll hope to secure their first series lead since going up 1-0.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles hopes to find that dominance it did in Game 3.