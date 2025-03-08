The Denver Nuggets are taking on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in what has become one of the best rivalries in the NBA in recent years. The two teams have consistently had great battles in both the regular season and the playoffs, and another one is going down in Denver.

Over the years, many people have become unsung heroes in the series, but Aaron Gordon has consistently been a thorn in Phoenix's side. Many will remember his massive poster dunk during the Nuggets' win over the Suns on Christmas Day in 2022, and he is back at it again on Friday.

This time, Gordon is getting the job done with his 3-point shot. It's not something that he is known for, but the Suns are leaving him open and he is letting it fly. With just a few minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Gordon is currently 7-for-10 from 3-point range and has 25 points.

Seven 3-pointers is a career high for the Arizona product, and NBA fans are stunned by what they're seeing.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Gordon's sharpshooting excellence hasn't been enough to allow the Nuggets to coast to a win. A Denver team that once led by double digits in the fourth quarter has now allowed Phoenix to climb all the way back into the game, and now it has a dogfight on its hands. The Suns came all the way back to force overtime, but the Nuggets currently lead 135-127 with just over two minutes remaining in the extra period.

The Nuggets have a strong record this season and are currently solidly in the top three in the Western Conference, but they will be focused on snatching that No. 2 seed so they can have home-court advantage in a potential second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Home court in the second round could very well decide the series between two very good teams. The Lakers have been red-hot since trading for Luka Doncic at the beginning of February, so the Nuggets will have their hands full even with a team whose number they have had in recent years.