OKLAHOMA CITY — Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman anticipates the Oklahoma City Thunder to get off to a similar start to their series opener in Game 2. After Aaron Gordon's game-winning three secured Game 1, 121-119, Adelman expects the Thunder to jump to a double-digit lead in the first half.

For Adelman, it's not just the Thunder's starting lineup that gets their team going early and often, but the flexibility of their lineups that keeps their opponent at bay.

“It’s not the first punch with these guys, it’s when they rotate guys in. You have to take a couple punches early. It's not just their starting five that makes them so exceptional,” Adelman said. “It's the energy of Caruso and the sidderent ways they can go. How can they cross-match early like what they did with Chet? I think the first 18 minutes against a team this good are so important. I thought we handled it well, and to get it to 10 at half felt really good — I really mean that.”

David Adelman on #Thunder’s depth: “It’s not the first punch with these guys, it’s when they rotate guys in… The first 18 minutes against a team this good are so important. I thought we handled it well and to get it to 10 at half felt really good — I really mean that” pic.twitter.com/XcY1ng1r6c — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets controlled the rebound matchup in the second half, and it took a team effort to erase a 14-point deficit in the final frame.

“It's not just Joker. I know Joker gets on camera because he's a three-time MVP and one of the greatest players to ever play,” Adelman said. “It's been Aaron. It's been Russ. It's been Christian. It's been Jamal. You want that.”

After Oklahoma City, with a one-point lead intact, intentionally fouled the Nuggets on back-to-back possessions, Chet Holmgren missed two free throws with 8.3 seconds left. It was enough time for Denver to corral the rebounds, push the ball up the floor, and into the hands of Gordon from behind the three-point arc.

Nikola Jokic praises Aaron Gordon after Nuggets win Game 1

After beating the Thunder 121-119 to take a surprising 1-0 lead after a 14-point second-half comeback, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic congratulated Aaron Gordon for his game-winner. After Nuggets coach David Adelman addressed the media, Jokic also discussed Gordon's importance to his team.

“He made a really big shot for us; he deserves it; he is the soul of this team; he's a glue guy,” said Jokic. “He probably doesn't get as much respect as he deserves. But I think he doesn't need attention, like he knows what he is doing. I am happy for him.”

While Jokic flirted with a triple-double (42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists), Gordon finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's win. Jamal Murray added 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

The Nuggets will look to make it 2-0 in Game 2.