David Adelman had high remarks on Aaron Gordon's big decision to play in Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Prior to the big matchup, Gordon was dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The injury would need multiple weeks to recover, but the Nuggets forward pushed through to take part in Game 7.

Adelman reflected on Gordon's performance after the game, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. What he said showed how he proud he was of Gordon's resilience to fight through the injury.

“Aaron Gordon is incredible. What he played with today, I don't know many people that would even attempt to go run up and down … one of the most incredible things I've ever seen,” Adelman said.

What's next for David Adelman, Nuggets

As David Adelman stated, it was a noble effort for Aaron Gordon to help his team in Game 7 while fighting through the hamstring injury. However, they Nuggets did not have enough as they lost in a 125-93 blowout loss, ending their season.

The Nuggets were persistent despite putting their starters through heavy workloads, taking a 68-win Thunder squad to seven games in the series. However, it became clear they ran out of gas as Oklahoma City's offense overwhelmed them from the second quarter onward in Game 7.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf. Nikola Jokic led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Christian Braun came next with 19 points and four rebounds, Jamal Murray had 13 points and three steals, while Gordon provided eight points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss, this marks the Nuggets' second consecutive exit in the West Semis. It has been a while since Denver reached the mountaintop of NBA glory in 2023. And they have some areas to address in the offseason, especially when it comes to improving their supporting cast and contract situations with their star players.