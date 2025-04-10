Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman gave his take on the team's state ahead of the playoffs. The franchise shocked the world by firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth just a few games before the postseason. This group is 47-32 heading into Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings and tied with four teams in the Western Conference.

Adelman, a longtime franchise assistant, spoke ahead of the Kings' game about maintaining a positive outlook during this time. David, the son of longtime NBA head coach Rick Adelman, brings a unique perspective on this ordeal.

“It’s funny to be in Sacramento during this. My father was here for eight years and thought that stint would never end when it was going, and the vibe there was incredible…and it ends…and I think our overall goal is to start to rely on each other in a more positive way. Constructive criticism is good, but I think there’s got to be a better way to communicate with our group, which will lead to better play.

This stuff happens. Pro sports keeps going; you can put all the shows on TV you want, it’s going to move onto the next thing all the time. Right now, we are that thing. We’re going to go play tonight and there will be a new narrative after this win or lose. You have to keep it moving. Professional sports is fluid, and it just keeps going. It’s tough, but as a kid that grew up in this, that’s just the way it is.”

Nuggets' playoff aspirations are still high after this shocking decision

Michael Malone had been with the Nuggets for ten years and brought this franchise to new heights. This decision is a shocking end to his tenure, and now everything is up in the air for this franchise going forward. But Adelman now has an incredible opportunity to lead a roster with the best player in the world. The new head coach is grateful for the mentorship he received under Malone and is ready to embrace this moment. Adelman went on to note what he's most grateful about when it comes to Malone and his time with the Nuggets.

“He (Malone) allowed me to grow as a coach. All the guys on this coaching staff that are here, we’ve been together for a long time. And those guys growing up underneath us, Jamal, Nikola, Michael, adding Aaron, CB (Christian Braun), with what he’s doing now, what this is right now, the national narrative that it is, I look at it as a hell of a run, and he’s (Malone) not done. So I'm honored to have worked with the guy and honored to take this seat and do the best I can.”