The Denver Nuggets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening in a nationally televised clash of two MVP candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets are coming off of an impressive road win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday which allowed them to put their recent home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the rearview mirror.

The Nuggets have a crowded injury report for the Bucks game, with several key players listed, including Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray. The good news for Bucks fans is that both Gordon and Murray are listed as probable for the contest, Gordon due to right calf injury management and Murray with left knee inflammation. Both Gordon and Murray were able to play in Monday's road win over the Pacers.

Joining them on the injury report is Peyton Watson, who will miss the game with a knee sprain.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the Bucks due to a left calf strain.

The Nuggets have been on a roll as of late, with the loss Saturday vs the Lakers being the blip on the radar of what has otherwise been a dominant month of February. It's true that Denver hasn't exactly played the most stellar competition during that stretch, but there's certainly something to be said about taking care of business against lesser opponents, especially given the depth of talent in today's NBA landscape.

The Nuggets currently sit in second place in the Western Conference behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently running away with the conference's first seed.

The Nuggets don't have quite as much depth as they did over the past two seasons but do have the best player in the game in Jokic playing arguably the best basketball of his Hall of Fame career.

In any case, the Nuggets and Bucks are slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.