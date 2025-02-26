ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Denver Nuggets for a battle between two MVP candidates. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Bucks prediction and pick.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets continue to play elite basketball. At 38-20, they are tied for 2nd in the Western Conference and are most recently coming off a win against the Indiana Pacers to begin the road trip. They now take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Deer which will be a highly competitive contest. Before the loss against the new-look Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets had won nine straight games.

Damian Lillard was not happy after the loss against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The Bucks lost 100-97 on the road in a game they could have won. Both the Bucks and Rockets combined to score 27 points in the 4th quarter as the defensive intensity became a big factor. The Bucks now move on to another tough Western Conference opponent as they try and move up in their own conference. Milwaukee is a half-game behind the Pacers for 4th in the East but are only a half-game ahead of the Detriot Pistons for the 6-seed. With the way the Pistons are playing right now, the entire Central Division will be chaotic.

Here are the Nuggets-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Bucks Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-106)

Moneyline: -152

Milwaukee Bucks: +3 (-114)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: TNT, TruTV, Max

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets score the rock as well as anyone in the league. They are third in the NBA at 121.3 points per game behind the Memphis Grizzlies (123.3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (122.9). Jokic also leads the Nuggets to the best field-goal percentage in the NBA and the only team shooting above 50% at 50.9%. As of right now, the Cavs are at 49.9%, according to ESPN. The three-time MVP is clearly a big part of it, he shoots 57.5% from the field which is 11th in the league. On the season, he averages 29.2 points, 12.6 boards, 10.4 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 1.8 steals. He would be the runaway favorite for his 4th MVP if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't doing what he is now. Both Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon also shoot above 50%.

Christian Braun should be in consideration for the most improved player. He has doubled his point total average from a season ago and now averages 14.9 points per game. He adds 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and shoots an incredible 57.5% from the floor, tied with Jokic. The Kansas alum has started 55 games this season and scored 17 points in the win over the Pacers.

The Nuggets are 5th in point differential at +5.3, 4th in rebounds at 45.9 per game, 12th in steals with 8.2, and 3rd in three-point field goal percentage at 38.1%. Against the spread, Denver is 30-27-1 and 34-23-1 on over/under's.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are also one of the top-scoring teams in the NBA. They are 2nd in three-point field goal percentage at 38.4%, 7th in field goal percentage at 47.9%, 13th in total points at 113.9 per game, and 6th in made triples per game at 14.3. They are led by Giannis and Lillard. Giannis is scoring at 31.0 points per game which is second in the league. He adds 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and shoots 60.9% from the field. He could end up an MVP candidate but will not win as the Bucks are not as competitive as their original expectations. The Bucks still have time to go on a run and compete in the East but the Boston Celtics and Cavs are playing too well to think they won't be the ones in the ECF.

Since trading for Kyle Kuzma, the Bucks are playing much better. Losing Khris Middleton hurts but they are much more competitive knowing Kuzma is an everyday player. Kuzma's scoring has been around the same since he was on the Wizards but he managed to score 19 against the Wizards a few games ago, right after being traded away. Kuzma only scored nine points in the loss to the Rockets so the Bucks will need him to do more to give them a better chance of winning.

The Bucks are 25-30-2 against the spread and 28-29 on over/under's.

Final Nuggets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing well right now. The Bucks have the advantage at home but it is hard to bet against the Nuggets with their depth and ability to win away from home at 18-11. In their last 10 games, the Nuggets are 9-1 while the Bucks are 4-6. Take Denver to win straight up.

Final Nuggets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-152)