The Denver Nuggets paid tribute to a franchise legend on Tuesday following the death of former head coach Doug Moe. Moe had held the record for most coaching wins in Nuggets history until Michael Malone surpassed that number in 2024. The Nuggets took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences amid the loss.

“The Denver Nuggets organization was devastated to learn of the passing of legendary coach Doug Moe. Coach Moe was a one of a kind leader and person who spearheaded one of the most successful and exciting decades in Nuggets history,” the team posted. “He will forever be loved and remembered by Nuggets fans, and his mbanner commemorating his 432 victories as head coach will hang in the rafters to forever honor his incredible legacy. The organization’s thoughts are with Doug’s wife Jane, his son David and all of his family and loved ones who are hurting in this moment.”

In addition the Nuggets organization sending their condolences, former Denver coach George Karl, a friend of Doug Moe, also took to social media to offer his thoughts on the legendary coach’s death.

“Doug was my big brother. I am sad today. I will miss him,” Karl wrote. “Love you forever, Doug.”

A longtime staple on the sidelines, Moe got his first start coaching in professional basketball as an assistant with the Carolina Cougars in the ABA. His first stint with the Nuggets was from 1974-76 as an assistant while they were still a part of the ABA.

His first head coaching job was with the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 1976-77 season, the Spurs first in the NBA following the league’s merger with the ABA. He returned to the Nuggets franchise in 1980 as head coach, a position he held until 1990. That was his longest stint anywhere as a coach. His final stop before retiring was also with the Nuggets from 2002-2008 as a consultant. He was then elevated to assistant coach under Karl in 2005.

Moe was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 1988, and the winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.