The Denver Nuggets have dealt with injuries throughout most of the season, and it's been to most of their starters. The latest player to come back from injury was Aaron Gordon, who had missed 17 straight games because of a hamstring strain. It's an injury that has bothered Gordon for most of the season, but he was able to get back on the court as they faced the New York Knicks.

Gordon didn't have his best game as he tries to brush off the rust from missing so many games, but he has learned some things through this process. One of those things is what to do to avoid another injury.

“I’m getting to the gym earlier,” Gordon said via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. “Much, much earlier. Warming up more diligently.”

There is always a chance that Gordon can re-aggravate the injury, but that's something he's not worried about.

“I’ve gotta stay on top of it. But I play without worry,” Gordon said. “When you’re worried about an injury out there, that’s usually when it happens. So I feel great. My body feels good. It’s just the timing and the pace of the game that needs to come back to me now, but I feel good.”

Gordon has been key for the Nuggets for the past few years and has built great chemistry with Nikola Jokic on the court. With him back in the lineup, the offense should be able to get easier buckets with them working down in the post or on the perimeter.

First, Gordon has to find his individual rhythm back after missing so much time, and things should work themselves out from there. With the Western Conference standings being tight, this is the perfect time for the Nuggets to try to get healthy to get the best seeding they can.