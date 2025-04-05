Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka shared his take on this year’s MVP race between Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. After Jokic’s 61-point triple-double this week, strengthening his case for a potential fourth MVP award, Udoka pointed to Nikola’s numbers as an overwhelming factor that shouldn’t be overlooked. However, winning does matter.

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to the top of the Western Conference, where Oklahoma City has remained all season. Amid an 11-game winning streak, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder (63-12) have the best record in the NBA. Before facing the Thunder, Udoka addressed the conundrum between the top two MVP candidates.

“Winning plays a part in it, but numbers do as well. It’s impressive what Jokic is doing. He’s achieved it before and doing even better as far as that,” Udoka said. “But, like I said, winning plays a part as well. You got to look at it in those two ways. They’re both having great seasons.”

Jokic, averaging a triple-double all season (29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists), has led the Nuggets to the third-best record (47-30) in the Western Conference, behind Ime Udoka and the Rockets in second. Trailing the Thunder by 17.5 games, the Nuggets have positioned themselves for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs despite losing six of their last 10 games.

Still, the MVP race between him and Gilgeous-Alexander remains close as both players reach the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.

Nikola Jokic defends Russell Westbrook after Nuggets lose in OT

After Nuggets veteran Russell Westbrook committed two late-game blunders in the Nuggets’ 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, All-Star Nikola Jokic came to his defense. After missing a critical layup after stealing the ball with around 13 seconds left, Westbrook fouled the Timberwolves’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was shooting a three.

On the night Jokic notched a 61-point triple-double, he defended Westbrook’s late-game mistakes after the loss.

“It happened, it’s basketball,” said Jokic. “I’m pretty sure that he didn’t want to make a foul or whatever. It happens. He had the best, I would say, thoughts. It happens.”

Jokic finished with 61 points on 18-of-29 attempts, including 6-of-11 from deep, and 19-of-24 from the free-throw line, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Westbrook’s 12 points, seven assists, and two blocks led the Nuggets’ second unit. Then, the Nuggets surrendered another defeat in a 113-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Jokic, Westbrook, and the Nuggets will look to bounce back from their losses against the Warriors.