Jamal Murray fought through an illness as he helped the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 in Game 6 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night.

In 42 minutes of action, Murray finished with a stat line of 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and a block. He shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Murray reflected on his condition after the game, which bothered him. He underwent treatment throughout Thursday, including receiving intravenous fluids, and wasn't officially cleared to play until about 45 minutes before tipoff, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“Once the game starts, the team needs you and the adrenaline kicks in,” Murray said. “You see a couple of shots going in and you just suck it up and play through it.”

What's next for Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Jamal Murray was integral to the Nuggets keeping their season alive for at least one more game. This drew praise from his co-star Nikola Jokic.

“He opened the game really good for us, and he set the tone, but I don't think this [illness] affected him at all,” Jokic said. “When you play the game, I think you don't think about what you have or whatever is the problem.”

Five players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Murray. Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-14 overall, including 1-of-3 from downtown, and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Christian Braun came next with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Julian Strawther put up 15 points, while Michael Porter Jr. provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Denver has the opportunity to return to the Western Conference Finals, which they haven't done since their title run in 2023. It would also be their third since 2020, continuing their playoff success with Murray and Jokic as their star duo.

The Nuggets will look to stun the Thunder on the road in Game 7 to win the series. The contest will take place on May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.