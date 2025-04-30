Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was the hero of the team's Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Murray exploded for 43 points, as Denver won 131-115. The NBA Playoffs series now moves on to Game 6, and Murray has a warning to his team.

“Game 6 is one of the hardest ones. That team is fighting for their life,” Murray said. “They are playing in front of their home crowd. We're gonna have to bring it!”

"Game 6 is one of the hardest ones… We're gonna have to bring it!" Jamal Murray on Nuggets-Clippers Game 6 in LA 🗣️pic.twitter.com/JDNCQkpppE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets lead the Clippers now in this series, 3-2. Denver needs just one more win to advance.

The Clippers finished the game with six players in double figures, but couldn't get the stops to win. Ivica Zubac led the way with 27 points for L.A.

Game 6 is on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Jamal Murray bounced back for the Nuggets in Game 5

Murray got the shots to fall from all over the floor in Game 5. He finished the contest with the 43 points, along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Nuggets star shot better than 50 percent from three-point range. He finished the game shooting 8-for-14 from three, and 17-for-26 from the floor.

It was a huge bounce-back game for the guard. Murray struggled in Game 4, making just five shots including one three-pointer. He finished that contest with a series-low 13 points for Denver.

Nuggets fans hope that the guard can continue the hot shooting. Denver could prove to be unstoppable if the club can get that kind of consistency from Murray, who pairs with Nikola Jokic.

“These big moments, these situations. He was born for this,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said about Murray, per ESPN. “You can kind of tell the way the ball comes off his hand on certain nights. I thought he had a great lift on his jump shot. …When it's flowing like that, it's the guy that's won us so many playoff games in the past.”

Jokic finished Game 5 with yet another triple-double for the Nuggets. Denver also had Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun finish the game scoring in double figures.

Los Angeles must win two games in a row to defeat and move on from the Nuggets.