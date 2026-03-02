New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf has laid the groundwork for the 2026 offseason by emphasizing a notable strength in this year's draft class. Speaking at the NFL Combine, Wolf highlighted the impressive depth of prospects at the edge rusher position, which aligns perfectly with the team's primary roster goals.

As the Patriots aim to build on a season where they demonstrated their ability to compete with elite teams, Wolf suggested that the abundance of quality pass rushers available in April presents a strategic advantage. While the draft is a cornerstone of the Patriots' strategy, reports from masslive.com indicate that star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is on the team's radar.

The front office appears determined to strengthen the depth chart, whether that entails trading for an established star like Hendrickson or using their draft picks to find the next generation of pass rushers.

Here are the results from the PFF simulator for a complete seven-round mock draft:

Round 1, Pick 31: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

With the 31st overall selection, the Patriots secure a substantial foundational piece for their offensive line in Kadyn Proctor. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing nearly 370 pounds, Proctor is an imposing athlete who regained his dominant form after returning to Alabama for the 2025 season.

He embodies the term “road-grader,” winning the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy and earning consensus All-American honors. His size makes him a formidable presence on the blind side, and his agility at over 350 pounds is exceptional.

For New England, Proctor provides the long-term security at tackle needed to protect their investment at quarterback.

Round 2, Pick 63: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

In the second round, Eliot Wolf fulfills his objective by selecting Malachi Lawrence, one of the most explosive pass rushers in the class. Lawrence recorded 40 pressures and nearly 20 quarterback hurries in 2025, showcasing a lightning-quick first step that keeps offensive tackles off balance.

At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he is leaner than the traditional New England defensive end, but his 19.2 percent pass rush win rate is impressive.

While he will need to add bulk to consistently withstand NFL-level double teams in the run game, his pure speed off the edge provides a dynamic element that the Patriots’ defense has lacked.

Round 3, Pick 95: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

The Patriots continue to leverage Alabama talent by selecting linebacker Deontae Lawson. A redshirt senior who was a leader on the Crimson Tide defense, Lawson is an off-ball linebacker with elite sideline-to-sideline range.

He is a fluid mover who often resembles a safety in pursuit, effectively navigating through traffic to beat blockers to the spot.

His experience as a multi-year starter in the SEC ensures a solid floor, and his ability to play in space makes him an ideal fit for a modern NFL defense.

Round 4, Pick 125: G DJ Campbell, Texas

New England adds much-needed toughness to the interior offensive line with Texas guard DJ Campbell. A former five-star recruit and a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, Campbell is a powerful presence at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds.

He is a heavy-handed mauler who looks for extra work and excels at creating vertical displacement in the run game. While he needs to refine his hand placement and technical consistency in pass protection, his raw power profile makes him a high-upside developmental guard.

Round 4, Pick 131: ED Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

The Patriots bolster their defensive depth by selecting Quintayvious Hutchins from Boston College. Hutchins is a developmental edge prospect who really emerged in 2025, serving as a team captain and demonstrating elite effort in the run game.

At 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds, he has a lean frame that he effectively uses to maintain a low stance and set a firm edge.

For the Patriots, Hutchins represents a low-risk project with high-end potential for special teams, as well as the versatility to develop into a situational pass rusher.

Round 5, Pick 169: ED Max Llewellyn, Iowa

Iowa defenders are a staple of successful NFL rosters, and Max Llewellyn is the next in line. A classic 6-foot-6, 258-pound defensive end, Llewellyn recorded 6.5 sacks and nearly 10 tackles for loss in 2025 for a Hawkeyes defense that ranked among the best in the nation.

He is a high-effort, tenacious player who relentlessly pursues ball carriers. Llewellyn is technically proficient and physically strong enough to play as a strongside defensive end, offering the kind of reliability and grit that defines the Iowa program.

He provides the Patriots with a rotational piece who can contribute immediately on early downs while continuing to develop his pass-rush skills.

Article Continues Below

Round 6, Pick 190: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

In the sixth round, New England finds immense value in cornerback Ephesians Prysock. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-4, Prysock is one of the tallest corners in the draft, having played at both Arizona and Washington.

In 2025, he recorded 29 solo tackles and seven pass deflections, using his long wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He is also a high-upside boundary defender who provides a unique physical matchup against the league's larger receivers.

Round 6, Pick 201: T Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

The Patriots add a “Swiss Army Knife” to their offensive line with Trey Zuhn III. A versatile lineman with 37 career starts in the SEC, Zuhn has experience at left tackle, left guard, and center. At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, he has the prototypical size for a tackle and the technical discipline to slide inside.

While his arm length is slightly below average for an NFL tackle, his elite football IQ and awareness set him apart.

For a team looking to build depth and versatility, Zuhn is an ideal Day 3 pick who can serve as a high-end swing lineman with the potential to start at multiple positions.

Round 6, Pick 208: HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Desmond Reid offers the Patriots a dynamic change-of-pace spark that can transform their offense. Standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 174 pounds, Reid is a playmaker who excelled at Pittsburgh as both a runner and receiver.

Despite his small stature, he is a tough player who never fumbled during his college career and earned All-ACC honors. In 2025, he amassed impressive all-purpose yardage, including an 88-yard punt return touchdown that highlighted his elite vision and speed.

Reid is a nightmare in the open field, providing New England with a versatile weapon who can contribute as a third-down back and return specialist.

Round 6, Pick 211: G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

To further solidify the interior offensive line, New England selects Auburn’s Jeremiah Wright. A formidable presence at 6-foot-5 and 337 pounds, Wright is a powerfully built guard with 24 consecutive starts in the SEC. He excels in gap schemes, often overpowering defenders with his size and grip strength.

Wright provides the Patriots with a massive rotational guard who can be a key asset in goal-line and short-yardage situations, bringing a physical demeanor to the line of scrimmage.

Round 7, Pick 247: WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

With their final pick, the Patriots take a chance on Wisconsin’s Vinny Anthony II. A speed threat with a 190-pound frame, Anthony adds depth to the receiving corps and valuable experience on special teams.

During his time with the Badgers, he established himself as a reliable deep threat capable of stretching the field and gaining yards after the catch.

If he can carve out a role as a special teams ace, he has the physical tools to develop into a rotational slot option for the New England offense.