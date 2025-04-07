The Denver Nuggets are currently in the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings and are on a three-game slide. There isn't much time left in the regular season until the NBA Playoffs start, and the Nuggets are hoping they won't be short-handed by the time the postseason rolls around. Nuggets star Jamal Murray is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and his status moving forward is unknown, as per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admitted that Jamal Murray's injury status as the NBA Playoffs draw near is unknown. That's not exactly the type of reassurance that Nuggets fans are looking for.

“Hopefully he's able to be back by then,” Malone said. “This has been a weird one. It was day-to-day, day-to-day, and then the next thing you know, it was not day-to-day.”

Murray has been sidelined since Mar. 26 when he last played in the Nuggets win against the Milwaukee Bucks. He played 37 minutes and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and one blocked shot. For a Nuggets team that has questionable depth as it is, not having their starting point guard available for the start of the playoffs would certainly be a major blow.

The Nuggets star has made a remarkable return from an ACL injury that sidelined him the entire 2021-22 season, but he's dealt with other assorted injuries since then. He's been limited to about an average of 63 games the past three seasons, although he was healthy during the Nuggets' 2023 championship run.

This season, Murray has appeared in 65 games, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He's averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Nuggets' 2023 playoff run, Murray averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In last season's playoffs, Murray hit two game-winners in the opening round to eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Nuggets fell in seven games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.