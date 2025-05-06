Even though Nikola Jokic has been a monster for the Denver Nuggets, his triple-double averages have shades of his teammate, Russell Westbrook. IF anyone sees those similarities, it is former NBA player Lou Williams.

On the Fan Duel Run It Back Show, he explained how people should temper expectations for Jokic after averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career.

"When Russell Westbrook was averaging a triple-double for 2 or 3 seasons… we didn't make this argument for [Russ] as a top-10 player of all time. … Let's see what the totality of [Jokic's] career turns into." —Lou Williams (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/V1u8v0RBKA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's an argument to be had for both players. For Westbrook, the start of his triple-double entourage came because of Kevin Durant leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He had to put the team on his back, offensively and defensively. Even when Paul George and Carmelo Anthony arrived in town, Westbrook kept that dominant streak.

No one has seen anything like it.

Meanwhile, the same can be said for Jokic. The Nuggets MVP has had one of the best careers to date. During those MVP seasons, his on and off numbers are among the best in NBA history.

Just because the numbers aren't eye-popping doesn't negate the impact of either player.

Lou Williams sees Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook similarities

Although Westbrook made history with triple-doubles, Jokic could possibly join him. It's rare for this type of feat to be achieved or even broken.

Still, both guys are on the same team, and likely trying to do the same thing. While Westbrook is towards the end of his career, Jokic seems to be entering his prime.

However, both players have different play styles, but are just as effective.

For instance, Westbrook's athleticism is unmatched. He's arguably one of the most explosive athletes the league has ever seen. Not to mention, Westbrook gave an NSFW answer for his role with the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Jokic is the offensive engine. Teams gravitate to him because of his scoring and playmaking ability. Still, it feels that no matter what teams do, he dominates.

For example, the Serbian big man dropped 42 points and 22 rebounds in Denver's Game 1 121-119 win over the Thunder on Monday. Considering they were the No. 1 seed, that is beyond impressive.

It also seemed to be like a B-game from Jokic. He did whatever he wanted and nobody could do anything to stop it.

Either way, Williams hopes people have the hesitancy for Jokic like they did for Westbrook. However, considering that Jokic has an NBA title, Finals MVP and other accolades to his name already, it likely won't happen.