Michael Malone may be done coaching for now, but he is far from staying quiet. Just a month after being let go by the Denver Nuggets, Malone made his debut as an ESPN analyst for the Western Conference Finals.

And in true Malone fashion, he wasted no time making headlines. Following Oklahoma City's 114-88 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1, the veteran tactician praised Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a comment that raised eyebrows.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he showed why he's the MVP,” Malone declared.

It sounded like a straightforward compliment, but given the timing and his past words, it hit a lot harder.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he's the MVP." Ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone after the Thunder's Game 1 win 👀 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/eIfp7b01RC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Just two months ago, Malone was on the podium passionately defending his own star, Nikola Jokic. He fired back at MVP critics by saying, “He wins the MVP 10 times out of 10. And if you don't think so, you guys are all full of (bleep).” At the time, Jokic was dominating the stat sheet and was seen as the frontrunner to win his third MVP trophy.

Now, after being dismissed and watching Jokic's MVP hopes fade in the playoffs, Malone appears to have changed his tune.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Game 1 performance was hard to ignore. He poured in 31 points and handed out nine assists, his fourth straight game with over 30 points and his eighth such outing in 12 postseason games.

The sudden shift in Malone's stance felt personal, not just professional. During his nine-year tenure with the Nuggets, he built one of the most consistent teams in the league. His 471 regular-season wins and 2023 championship solidified his status as one of the best in franchise history. But that legacy did not stop the front office from getting him out of the organization just three games before the regular season ended.

Malone's praise of Gilgeous-Alexander might be part analysis and part release. It marked a clear break from his past loyalties and sent a signal that he is now fully outside the Denver circle. The MVP race remains one of the season's biggest storylines, and Malone just added fuel to the fire.

He might no longer be in the locker room, but Malone's voice still carries weight. And he is choosing to use it in ways that keep everyone talking.