The very last week of the regular season is as odd as it gets when it came to seeing a playoff teams such as the Denver Nuggets fire their head coach, Michael Malone, especially two years removed from winning an NBA championship. However, that's how it went down last season. The Nuggets relieved coach Malone of his duties and GM Calvin Booth days before the playoffs.

Month removed from his firing, Malone, who accepted a full-time NBA analyst position for ESPN during the postseason, addressed whether he'd consider returning to coaching in an interview with SiriusXM Radio.

“In my heart, I'm a coach. I'm the son of a coach. It's still definitely something I'd like to get back. I still have a bad taste in my mouth with how things ended in Denver, and I’d love to go out on my own terms,” Malone said. “What I’ve learned over my many years in this league is how important it is to go to work everyday with people you care about, you trust, you respect, and that are all pulling in the same direction.”

If the right situation presents itself, Malone is all-in on returning to the role of an NBA coach.

“So, when I have a chance to go back into the NBA, I just want to make sure I'm working with a group of people that are like-minded and share a common vision, and are willing to do whatever it takes to make that vision become a reality,” Malone added. “And if that situation pops up, I would love to get back on that sideline. I am a competitor, I'm a teacher, and I am a coach first and foremost. TV star second.”

Michael Malone takes subtle jab at Nikola Jokic after Nuggets exit

Former Nuggets head coach Michael Malone took a subtle jab at Nikola Jokic in his new role as an NBA analyst amidst the Thunder's Game 1 blowout win against the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Following the Thunder's 114-88 win against the Timberwolves, Malone gave MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who beat out Jokic, his flowers as most assumed Malone would have favored his former center in the league's MVP race.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he showed why he's the MVP,” Malone declared.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he's the MVP." Ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone after the Thunder's Game 1 win 👀 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/eIfp7b01RC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025

Many perceived the comment as a shot toward Jokic, especially following the Nuggets' Game 7 loss to the Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.