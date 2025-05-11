The Denver Nuggets were fighting to stay in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3, and it took a small run late in the first half to do so. Neither team shot the ball well, but it was the Thunder who had the lead for most of the half. The Nuggets began to fight back, and at the end of the first half, they had the ball heading into overtime.

Jamal Murray found Nikola Jokic at the top of the key, and after using his dribble, he launched a leaning 3-pointer at the rim, and it went in.

Nikola Jokic with a WILD circus shot to end the 2nd quarter 🃏 pic.twitter.com/DOQfMp7a8F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

With that 3-pointer, the Nuggets trailed just 42-36 going into halftime. Jokic's 3-pointer gave the team the momentum that they needed going into halftime, because in the second half, they came out with way better energy and ended up taking the lead at one point.

Even though the Nuggets had the lead, the Thunder stormed back late in the fourth quarter and retook the lead, and eventually won the game. The series is now tied, and everyone will be headed back to Oklahoma City for Game 5. Jokic had that big 3-pointer before halftime, but he still shot poorly in this game, similarly to Game 3. After that game, head coach David Adelman shared his thoughts on Jokic's game.

“And Nikola's ‘off night,' I mean 20-16-6 just an awful NBA night,” Adelman said jokingly. “The stat sheet always says something, but sometimes it says nothing at the same time. The guy shoots 45% from 3. He had an off night.”

In Game 4, Jokic finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds despite the poor shooting night, but neither team shot the ball well in this game. Both teams shot 24% from the 3-point line, and it was defense that was able to get the Thunder the win in the end.

Hopefully, the Nuggets can find a groove and fight to win Game 5.