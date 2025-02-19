A lighthearted moment involving Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was caught on film during the Court of Gold docuseries, which followed multiple teams, including Team USA, France, Canada, and Serbia, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The series provided an in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes interactions of players and coaches throughout the tournament, offering a rare glimpse into their personalities beyond the game itself.

One such moment that quickly gained attention occurred prior to the medal ceremony. Jokic, known for his relaxed demeanor and dry humor, made a playful request while chatting with others around him.

“Their head coach has beer, trust me,” Jokic said. “If you can find Steve Kerr…” He then gestured as if drinking, reinforcing his request. The comment, delivered with Jokic’s signature nonchalant delivery, immediately sparked laughter from those nearby. His remark alluded to Kerr’s easygoing reputation and perhaps a celebratory post-game moment that he hoped to join in on.

Nikola Jokic's beer request adds humor to Serbia's bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics

Jokic and the Serbian national team secured the bronze medal after a 93-83 victory over Germany. The Nuggets center delivered an impressive performance in the game, recording a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal, and a block. Serbia’s win followed a hard-fought semifinal matchup against Team USA, where they nearly pulled off an upset before ultimately falling short.

Meanwhile, Team USA went on to defeat France in the gold medal game. The Court of Gold series also highlighted Stephen Curry’s iconic ‘Night Night’ moment from that contest, which head coach Kerr later called “one of the greatest moments in basketball history.”

The Court of Gold docuseries, which premiered on Tuesday, provides exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the tournament, capturing the intensity of the games while also shedding light on the camaraderie and humor shared between some of the biggest stars in international basketball.