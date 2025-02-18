Netflix’s Court of Gold docuseries, which premiered Tuesday, chronicling the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball tournament highlighted Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s iconic “Night Night” celebration during Team USA’s gold medal victory over France. Head coach Steve Kerr, who led Team USA during the tournament, reflected on the significance of the moment.

“When it went in, the reaction of the crowd, of our bench, of France’s team—it was one of the greatest moments in basketball history,” Kerr said in the episode.

Stephen Curry reflects on Olympic journey and the significance of his ‘Night Night' moment

Curry, competing in his first and only Olympic campaign, also shared his perspective on the shot and its impact.

“To have one on that set, that stage… I got a cool picture that I have that I’ll put up in my house somewhere,” Curry said. “You kinda got an essence of the entire arena and me just in my own world doing it and celebrating the moment – so it’s cool. Obviously, the shot I was like damn, that’s a pretty difficult shot – that was pretty cool. But when I saw Melo and his reaction when he jumped onto the court and I kinda saw the whole world, how crazy they went – that’s when I realized how special of a moment that was. It was a dream come true, obviously, some storybook type stuff to have it end that way.”

Expand Tweet

Curry further elaborated on executing the signature celebration at the perfect moment.

“You gotta make sure – the worst thing that could happen is you pull the ‘Night Night’ out and there’s too much time on the clock, the other team comes back so… You just have a feeling when you know it's over and it's time to put the kids to sleep.”

Curry capped off his Olympic journey by leading Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France in the gold medal game. He finished with a team-high 24 points, five assists, two steals, and one rebound while shooting eight-for-13 from three-point range. The Warriors star delivered one of the tournament’s most memorable moments, cementing his place in Olympic basketball history.