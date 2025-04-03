In a heartbreaking double-overtime thriller, the Denver Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-139 despite a historic performance from Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP posted a 61-point triple-double, the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook's costly mistakes in the final seconds of double overtime spoiled what should have been remembered as a career night for Jokic.

When asked about Westbrook's late-game errors, Jokic was quick to defend his teammate.

“It happened, it's basketball,” said Jokic. “I'm pretty sure that he didn't want to make a foul or whatever. It happens. He had the best, I would say, thoughts. It happens.”

Nuggets stand behind Russell Westbrook after ugly loss

With under 15 seconds remaining in double overtime and Denver leading by one, Westbrook intercepted a bad pass from Anthony Edwards. Rather than holding the ball to force a foul and run out the clock, Westbrook pushed ahead for a layup that would have put the Nuggets up by three. He missed the layup and moments later committed a costly foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 3-point attempt with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Alexander-Walker would make his free throws and secure the win for the Timberwolves.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone also expressed support for Westbrook after the game.

“I feel awful for him because when you put forth that kind of an effort, you put so much into it, and you don't get the result,” said Malone. “I just feel bad for our guys. It never comes down to who deserves to win, but our guys did everything within their power to win that game, and it didn't go our way.”

Malone would go on to emphasize that the loss was not solely on Westbrook's shoulders, but the loss was on the team as a whole.

“I know who Russell Westbrook is. He's a guy that hates to lose,” said Malone. “Knowing Russ the way I do, he's probably going to put a lot of this on him. But we lost tonight, the Denver Nuggets. We as a collective group lost the game tonight, not one player.”

Despite the disappointing outcome, Jokic's performance will not be forgotten. He now joins James Harden and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history with a 60-point triple-double.