The Denver Nuggets took a tough 127-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and earlier in the game, many wondered about the health of Nikola Jokic. The star center went down in the first half and may have injured his elbow, and after that, he wasn't very efficient from the field.

With the Nuggets having to play the Thunder again tomorrow, everyone wants to know how Jokic is feeling, and it looks like he should be good.

“Nikola Jokic said his elbow bothered him a little bit after that early fall, but he’s fine,” Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jokic did have an ice wrap around his elbow after the game, and he may still be feeling a little sting after suffering the injury. In all, it doesn't sound like a serious injury, but he could miss their game tomorrow, depending on how he feels. Jokic dealt with an elbow injury earlier in the season, and the hope is that he can overcome this one as well.

Coming into the game against the Thunder, Jokic was on the injury report for an ankle injury, but he was listed as probable. It didn't look like the ankle was bothering him at the beginning of the game, but everything changed once he hurt his elbow.

Jokic is trying to keep his team atop the Western Conference, and with that, he's been putting up some insane stats. In their game against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic recorded the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history, and many thought that may have given him a bump in the MVP standings.

It probably didn't do much, especially with the game that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had against the Nuggets, dropping 40 points in the win, but it should be a tight race down the stretch.

Hopefully, Jokic doesn't have to miss any games and he can continue his strong play down the stretch of the season.