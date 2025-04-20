Nikola Jokic has high remarks on Russell Westbrook's confidence level, especially after the Denver Nuggets' 112-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

In 34 minutes of action, Westbrook finished with a stat line of 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 5-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Despite his inconsistent shooting, he made a big 3-pointer inside the final minute of the fourth quarter that helped the Nuggets force overtime and clinch the win.

Jokic reacted to Westbrook's performance after the game, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. A reporter asked him about what the win does to his teammate's confidence. Knowing how Westbrook is, Jokic made a clear statement about him.

““His confidence?” Jokic said with a knowing look. “I think he has the most confidence of anyone in this,”” Shelburne tweeted.

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

A humorous but big statement for Nikola Jokic to make about Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has a knack for making plays that benefit and hinder the team, but Game 1 showed he can wind up helping the Nuggets prevail in his own way.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. The Clippers initially held the lead before the Nuggets cut into the deficit. Los Angeles had the edge as the game winded down, but Denver responded with timely plays in the fourth quarter and overtime to defend homecourt and secure the win in the series opener.

Five players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Westbrook. Jokic led the way with 22 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 12-of-24 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown. Aaron Gordon came next with 25 points and eight rebounds, Jamal Murray put up 21 points and nine rebounds, while Christian Braun provided 11 points and three rebounds.

The Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Clippers in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET.