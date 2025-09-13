Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert reflected on Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and why the three-time MVP is one of the NBA’s best players. Michael Porter Jr. revealed how Jokic’s growth impressed him throughout his time with the Nuggets. Then, Gobert discussed what makes Nikola such an elite player.

Gobert says Jokic’s basketball IQ is what separates him from the rest of the NBA’s best, via The Young Man and The Three.

“The way his brain works, the way he’s able to adapt to situations and most of the time make the right play,” Gobert said. “And doing it while tired, doing it while playing a lot of minutes. That’s what makes him unique. Also, he’s very big. Very tall. Has an amazing touch. But I think the way his brain works — it’s very unique.”

Jokic averaged 29.6 points on 57.6% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. After earning his third MVP award in 2023-24, Jokic finished as runner-up to Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Michael Porter Jr. on first impressions of Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

Before former Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr. shared his initial impressions of Nikola Jokic, Warriors veteran Draymond Green called Jokic one of the toughest players he’s had to defend in the NBA. Porter Jr., who spent the first seven years of his career with the Nuggets, talked about playing alongside Nikola for the first time.

Porter Jr. revealed how Jokic impressed him throughout his Nuggets tenure, per Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel.

“I really didn’t see it at first. Like, even when we went into training camp, I remember asking my teammates, I was like, ‘Wait, so this dude is really that nice?’ Like everybody keeps telling me, he’s that cold,” Porter Jr. said. “But in training camp, he and Mason Plumlee were kind of going head to head. And they were like, ‘No, Mike, wait till the real games come, you’re going to see this dude’s a problem. ‘He could score 50 every single night if he wanted to.’

“But, I didn’t see it at first, but I quickly found out that he is him and he is the best player in the world,” Porter Jr. concluded.

After pushing the Thunder to the brink of elimination in their Western Conference semifinal series, Jokic and the Nuggets will look to build off last year’s run.