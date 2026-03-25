Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning NBA Finals and regular season MVP, Luka Doncic is leading the league in scoring and Victor Wembanyama is the face of a dramatic franchise revival. But make no mistake, Nikola Jokic still has a compelling case for being the best player in the NBA today. He strengthened it on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Denver Nuggets superstar nailed a bucket near the lower half of the free-throw circle with 11.5 seconds remaining, propelling his squad to a 125-123 win in Mortgage Matchup Center.

Jokic did not have his biggest scoring night — finished with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting — but he stepped up in the game's most important moment. The future Hall of Fame center also posted 17 rebounds and 17 assists to record his 29th triple-double of the season. Despite facing more strenuous defense lately, he continues to make a monster impact on the court.

CLUTCH! Nikola Jokic with the CLUTCH bucket inside to win the game for Denver 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y7sjzdM6Mt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2026

Article Continues Below

The 2023 Finals MVP and three-time regular season MVP knows what his role is on this squad. He is a stupendous playmaker, but the Nuggets also depend on him to score at will. Jokic will admit himself that poor shooting performances in the middle portion of the Western Conference Semifinals cost Denver a chance to eliminate the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder last year. He is intent on maintaining peak form and solid health this postseason.

The Nuggets are deeper than they have been since winning the title — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 off the bench versus the Suns — but the offense runs through Nikola Jokic. How he handles pressure will determine just how dangerous this squad is in 2026.

He definitely delivered in The Desert. Ideally, No. 15 will not have to serve the hero role when Denver (45-28) hosts the slumping Dallas Mavericks (23-49) on Wednesday.