The Las Vegas Raiders have a good problem on their hands as they continue to weigh their options for the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL draft.

While many believe that the Raiders will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, some feel that Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is a better choice as the top overall pick.

Mendoza and Simpson are widely considered the best prospects at quarterback in this year's class. Mendoza, winner of the Heisman Trophy, led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national title, while Simpson had an impressive senior year with the Crimson Tide.

Both signal-callers can make a strong case for themselves, but for Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, the answer is clear.

“Who do I think is better: Mendoza or Ty Simpson? Whoever we draft at quarterback is better,” said Jeanty in his livestream.

WOW: #Raiders star RB Ashton Jeanty revealed which quarterback—Ty Simpson or Fernando Mendoza—he believes is better. Las Vegas has the number one overall pick. 👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/VDS95VZwMM — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 25, 2026

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Can't argue with that.

The 22-year-old Mendoza steered Indiana to an undefeated record, throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns. He has on-field smarts, elite efficiency, and impressive poise. Some, however, are concerned about his arm strength and limited athletic upside.

The 23-year-old Simpson, meanwhile, led Alabama to an 11-4 slate, logging 3,567 and 28 touchdowns. His leap was nothing short of remarkable, as he never passed for more than 179 yards in his first three years. His inconsistency against top defenses and lack of experience are his weak points.

The Raiders are desperate to find a foundational quarterback under the first stint of coach Klint Kubiak. They already parted ways with Geno Smith, which means that the keys will be handed to whoever the Raiders will pick at No. 1.