Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has quickly become one of the NBA's elite players. The potential was clear when he entered the league in 2020, but not many probably predicted that he would be in the position he is today.

Maxey is widely considered a top-tier playmaker, usually mentioned alongside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, among others.

The 25-year-old Maxey has always bet on himself, even during his college days at Kentucky. He has carried over that confidence to the NBA.

On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he was asked if he gets intimidated playing against players he grew up watching. Maxey's reply was perfect.

“When I'm in the game, I gotta cook these people. It's my job,” said the two-time All-Star with a smile.

"Yeah naw when I'm in the game I gotta cook these people. It's my job" Tyrese Maxey on if he geeks out when playing against all-time greats 😂

pic.twitter.com/ZmQhM1Whhu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2026

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He did admit that he geeks out at times after the game, which is quite normal for a young player like him.

He had to grow up fast with the 76ers amid the continued injury struggles of center Joel Embiid. After a quiet rookie season, he has bettered his game every year, including being named Most Improved Player in 2024.

This season, he is averaging career-highs of 29.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.0 steals. He has a chance to earn his first nod to the All-NBA Team, although his finger injury could derail his eligibility, as he has only played 61 games.

Regardless, Maxey will be a regular fixture on the 76ers as he tries to lead the squad back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2001.