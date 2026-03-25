The Los Angeles Dodgers went into last season knowing Shohei Ohtani would be limited on the mound. He did not make his first start until June 16. He did not pitch five innings in a game until Aug. 27. The four-time MVP Award winner became unleashed in the playoffs, however, tossing 20 1/3 innings of work after logging only 47 during the regular season. LA does not feel the need to be as cautious with him in 2026.

Now well removed from a second elbow surgery and arthroscopic shoulder surgery, Ohtani has the opportunity to reestablish himself as an ace-caliber hurler. The two-time World Series champion posted his final start of spring training in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, and while he did hit a rough patch in the fifth inning, Ohtani displayed undeniable dominance for an extended stretch.

The 31-year-old allowed three runs on four hits with two walks in four innings, while also striking out a mind-boggling 11 batters. Despite what the scoreboard showed, he mystified fans with his superb swing-and-miss stuff. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is feeling confident in his two-way superstar entering the new season.

“He's ready to go,” the longtime skipper said, per Megan Garcia of Dodger Insider.

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“He was obviously trying to get guys out. He had his sinker working, his curveball working. Just striking lefties out and righties out with different pitches. It shows the confidence he has in different ways to attack guys to get ahead and also put guys away. Today the feel was really good. Even better than his first outing (in Spring Training).”

Shohei Ohtani finishes spring training with a 3.24 ERA and 15 Ks. He will obviously need to stay effective deeper into games, but just based on how the right-handed starter is throwing the ball, contending for a National League Cy Young crown actually seems like a realistic goal. Most importantly, he must stay healthy.

Regardless of accolades, LA's three-peat chances increase if this man is taking the hill throughout the 2026 campaign.