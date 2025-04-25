Nikola Jokic wasn't having it with how the Denver Nuggets were performing in the 117-83 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, the Nuggets were coming off a tough defeat in Game 2 at home. This resulted in them losing their 1-0 series lead against the Clippers. However, they had the star talent in Jokic and Jamal Murray to keep up with their opponents going into Game 3 and perhaps beat them on the road.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the Clippers overwhelmed throughout the course of Game 3. Denver didn't win any of the four quarters as they struggled to produce on both sides of the ball, having the deficit be too much to overcome.

Jokic was visible with his frustration towards the team's struggles. So much so that he got into an argument with assistant coach Ryan Saunders during a timeout.

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

It is clear that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have depth issues, which forced the starters to play heavy minutes due to the lack of bench production.

The Nuggets struggled to shoot efficiently, making 40% of their total shot attempts, including 27% from downtown. They also lost the rebounding battle 48-38 and committed 16 turnovers, which played significant roles in the Clippers controlling the momentum for the entirety of Game 3.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf. Jokic led the way with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Jamal Murray came next with 23 points and four assists, while Aaron Gordon put up 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back by evening up the series at two apiece when they face the Clippers in Game 4. The contest will take place on April 26 at 6 p.m. ET.