Aaron Gordon turned back the clock and delivered another reminder of why he’s one of the best dunkers the NBA has ever seen. During Saturday night’s Denver Nuggets matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Gordon threw down a jaw-dropping 360 dunk that immediately sent NBA fans into a frenzy, and his postgame reaction was pure gold.

When asked about the play, Gordon laughed and said, “I was trying to get on Top 10. ESPN. Da na na, da na na.”

That single line perfectly captured both the swagger and self-awareness that have defined Gordon’s career. The dunk itself looked straight out of his 2016 and 2020 Dunk Contest highlight reels, the same creativity and aerial control that once had fans begging for him to take home the trophy.

While the dunk stole the spotlight, Gordon’s overall performance showed how much he has evolved beyond being just a high-flyer.

He finished the night with 17 points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist, shooting 5-of-11 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. His energy on both ends of the court fueled Denver’s intensity in a strong win over Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokić continued his usual brilliance with his second triple-double of the season, posting 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists despite a quiet scoring night. Jamal Murray added 23 points and six rebounds. Murray also shot from half-court at the end of the first quarter, which had the fans in disbelief. Meanwhile, Christian Braun impressed off the ball with 20 points on 60% shooting.

Gordon, who dropped 50 points in his season debut against the Warriors earlier this week, has wasted no time proving that he’s more than a role player next to Jokić and Murray; he’s Denver’s heartbeat. His blend of athleticism, defense, and charisma gives the Nuggets an emotional edge few teams can match.

And if Gordon keeps delivering highlights like this? Expect more “Da na na, da na na” moments on ESPN, and perhaps another deep playoff run for the defending champs.