Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tends to have people note the way he moves up and down the court. And following an ankle tweak after the first jump ball against the Boston Celtics, he had a hilarious response to that moment.

Jokic appeared to tweak his ankle on the initial jump ball to open the game. As a result, he seemed to move around with a limp throughout the first quarter.

Jokic reflected on the moment after the game, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. When a reporter asked the Nuggets star about the moment, he had a humorous quip to share as his answer.

“Yeah, I've limped basically the past 14 years,” Nikola Jokic said.

How Nikola Jokic, Nuggets performed against Celtics

Whether or not the ankle tweak affected him, Nikola Jokic's efforts were not enough as the Denver Nuggets lost 110-103 to the Boston Celtics.

Boston jumped out to a 32-20 lead after the first quarter, having an advantage as big as # points. Denver attempted a rally as they reduced the deficit to three with 1:15 left in the game. However, they didn't make enough stops on defense as the Celtics made plays down the stretch to defend homecourt and secure the win.

Jokic finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray had a team-high 26 points and seven assists, Christian Braun had 24 points and six rebounds, while Russell Westbrook provided 12 points and six assists.

Denver fell to 39-22 on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 10.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot, fending off the third-place Los Angeles Lakers as well.

Following the loss to the Celtics, the Nuggets will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Sacramento Kings on March 5 at 9 p.m. ET.