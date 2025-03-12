The Denver Nuggets will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they have a few players on the injury report ahead of the matchup. Nikola Jokic is on the injury report with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, Murray has left ankle inflammation, and Gordon has a left ankle sprain.

The Nuggets just went through a battle with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on back-to-back nights, and now they have to face the team that defeated them in the playoffs last season.

With the season coming down to the wire, these games are very important, and the hope is that the players can stay healthy so they can fight for seeding.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are probable, while Aaron Gordon is doubtful for their game against the Timberwolves. Gordon suffered the ankle sprain in their first matchup against the Thunder and left in the first quarter of the game. He did not return and also didn't play the next night.

Jokic and Murray have been playing through injuries this season, and the Nuggets center also injured himself against the Thunder but he continued to play. The two-man game of Jokic and Murray is still strong, and when they're on the court together, good things happen for the Nuggets.

With Gordon most likely being sidelined again, Russell Westbrook should start in his place.

The Nuggets are currently second in the Western Conference standings and are a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. This is a chance for the Nuggets to separate themselves even more with LeBron James out for the next week and Jaren Jackson Jr. still sidelined. The Nuggets know what it takes for them to get where they want during this time of the season, and every game matters.

Jokic is also in a tight MVP race with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the way he performs down the stretch of the season will have major implications if he's set to win the fourth award of his career.

Nuggets injury report

Other than Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon on the injury report for the Nuggets, Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) are out.

Timberwolves injury report

For the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert (low back injury maintenance) is questionable.

Jesse Edwards (G-League two-way), Leonard Miller (G-League – on assignment), and Tristen Newton (G-League two-way) are out.