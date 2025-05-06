The Denver Nuggets looked dead in the water when they trailed by double digits coming down the stretch of Game 1 against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. But Nikola Jokic never wavered, surging the Nuggets back in the game before Aaron Gordon finished the job with a shocking game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. Jokic led the way in Denver's 121-119 Game 1 heist with 42 points and 22 rebounds, with 18 of those points coming in the fourth quarter. The ridiculous performance left Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray in awe, even though he should be accustomed to this sort of thing.

Murray was interviewed by TNT's Inside the NBA crew after Game 1 and relayed his surprise at Jokic's monster game: “I'm looking up at the game and all of a sudden I see 42, I'm like, ‘Damn!'”

"I'm looking up at the game and all of a sudden I see 42, I'm like 'damn'!" 🤣 Jamal Murray talks Jokić's incredible impact in Game 1 with the Fellas 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ko4v5XQjRG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2025

Jokic became just the fourth player to record a playoff game with at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Shaquille O'Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets steal Game 1 from Thunder

Nobody would have been that surprised if the Nuggets got blown out by the well-rested Thunder after just winning a Game 7 days ago. There were a few times where it looked like that was going to be the case. After shaking off early rust, OKC led by 14 points in the first half and seemed on the verge of blowing the game open.

However, Denver stayed attached and never let the game get out of hand. And even when things looked lost down 11 points with 4:31 to go in the game, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets didn't break. Jamal Murray kickstarted the comeback with a jumper, and then Jokic used multiple trips to the charity stripe to draw closer. Jokic later hit another bucket and a clutch 3-pointer to set up the frantic final minute of action. He scored 11 points in the final 19-6 surge to win the game.

The Thunder have now been put on notice in this series. It's not going to be a picnic, and they're going to have to figure out a way to slow down Jokic in some capacity. If that doesn't happen, Denver could very well pull off the upset.