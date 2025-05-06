May 6, 2025 at 3:05 AM ET

Nikola Jokic dominated with 42 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Aaron Gordon drilled a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift the Denver Nuggets to a dramatic 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series Monday night.

The Nuggets star Nikola Jokic etched his name into NBA playoff history once again, becoming just the fifth player ever to record a 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game in the postseason. He joins a legendary list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite not being the odds-on favorite to win the award, the three-time NBA MVP made a strong case for a fourth trophy this season by averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.

Gordon, the Nuggets' Game 1 hero, tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamal Murray chipped in 21 points to help lift the fourth-seeded Nuggets. Denver pulled off the comeback just two days after finishing a grueling seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets stealing Game one from the Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Gordon nailed the game-winner with just 2.8 seconds remaining, pulling up from beyond the arc after Chet Holmgren missed two crucial free throws on the other end. The clutch shot capped off a thrilling night of NBA playoff basketball, which also featured the Knicks storming back to steal a dramatic Game 1 win over the Celtics in Boston.

Russell Westbrook, making his first playoff appearance in Oklahoma City as an opponent, delivered the assist on Aaron Gordon’s game-winning shot. The former Thunder star returned to the postseason spotlight in the arena where his career began.

Oklahoma City’s MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in their narrow loss, while Alex Caruso contributed 20 points, six assists, and five steals. Oklahoma City, coming off a first-round sweep of the Grizzlies, showed signs of rust after more than a week off.

The Nuggets had plenty of chances to fold in Game 1, especially with the Thunder repeatedly building double-digit leads. But instead of looking ahead to Game 2, Denver dug in. They battled through every run, stayed composed, and kept climbing back—showcasing the same resilience they've leaned on for weeks.

After clawing through a grueling first-round series, the defending champs now hold a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Behind Nikola Jokic’s brilliance, they’ll aim to seize full control of the series with another win on Wednesday night.