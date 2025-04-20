The first game of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers was about as electric as a game could be. The Nuggets kept taking blows, but somehow managed to get back up each time. In a game that went into overtime, the Nuggets would end up getting the slim win over the Clippers, 112-110, and take a 1-0 series lead.

Not only was the game electric, but it featured many viral moments that made their rounds on social media. One such moment included Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy.

A ball was knocked out of bounds and into the hands of Van Gundy. The ball would still be in the possession of the Nuggets, and Jokic made his way over to inbound the ball. Van Gundy did not let go of the ball, even as Jokic attempted to yank it out of his hands. Boos rained down from the fans at Ball Arena directed at the stubborn Van Gundy.

Jeff Van Gundy REFUSED to give Nikola Jokic the ball 🤣 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Qkow1sgbNJ — Overtime (@overtime) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nuggets coach's hilarious response to Jokic-Van Gundy fight

Even with the tussle for the ball happening on the opposing sideline, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman was still able to see what went down.

Following the game, Adelman had a humorous response to the moment between Jokic and Van Gundy, suggesting maybe he and his staff should use that move more often.

“My guys have got to step it up,” Adelman joked. “If we are just allowed to grab the ball, stop plays from happening, and it's not a delay of game, what have we been doing all year? I mean, I was an assistant, so what was I doing all year? So if that is okay to do, and I guess that's okay, then I guess we should start doing it.”

While Adelman addressed the situation in a humorous manner, he pivoted a bit and suggested the league still look at what Van Gundy attempted to do.

“I've never seen that before, to be honest,” said Adelman. “Again, if they don't call it, they don't call it. And it didn't have any impact on the game. It is what it is. I'm sure the league will look at it.”

The Nuggets and Clippers will face off again for Game 2 on Monday at 8:00 pm MT.