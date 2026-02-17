Over the weekend, the NBA All-Star game took place from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Among the starters for the World Team was Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who played sparingly in the game as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him for a month earlier this season.

During the weekend, the players in attendance took part in a poll from The Athletic, and one of the questions asked was who they considered to be the best player in the NBA today.

Unsurprisingly, Jokic received far and away the most votes in that department, per The Athletic, continuing to cement his standing as the best player of his generation.

The Nuggets star already has three MVP's to his name and could very well add a fourth to his resume this season, although he will need to play most every game down the stretch of the year in order to meet the 65-game threshold required for awards.

Meanwhile, Denver has surprisingly slipped a bit in recent weeks, dropping some puzzling contests leading up to the All-Star break, including a rough loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with new trade acquisition James Harden burying some clutch jumpers down the stretch.

The injury bug has bitten Denver in a major way this year, with Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon both currently sidelined due to hamstring injuries, and Jokic having just recently returned from his knee ailment.

The Nuggets will hope for some better injury luck down the stretch of the season as they look to secure one of the top seeds in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture.

In any case, Denver will next take the floor on Thursday evening on the road vs the Clippers, coincidentally in the same building where the All-Star game took place.