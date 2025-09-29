While Nikola Jokic was eligible for a $206.4 million contract extension, the Denver Nuggets star decided to turn that offer down. However, Nuggets fans shouldn't be panicking about Jokic's future.

By waiting until next offseason, Jokic will be eligible for a contract extension worth nearly $300 million. He understands the business side of the NBA and wants the biggest bag possible. But whatever his final contract figure ends up being, Jokic is confident the offer will be coming from the Nuggets, via Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints.

“Contract extensions come as a reward,” Jokic said. “It's something that is natural to the sport. Especially in today's NBA, you see how the salary cap is going.”

“My plan is to be Nuggets forever,” he continued.

Article Continues Below

"I don't think about it… Those contract extensions come as a reward, as something that is natural to the sport… My plan is to be with the Nuggets forever, so that's my answer." Nikola Jokic on signing a contract extension with Denver 🙌 (via @MileHighRachel) pic.twitter.com/RYHm4m4weX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2025

Jokic is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a player option for 2027-28. Denver has time to get a deal done and the star center seems serious about remaining in Mile High for the remainder of his career. Still, a contract extension would relieve any fan's worries about a potential Jokic departure down the line.

He is coming off of a campaign in which he finished second in MVP voting. Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. If he keeps performing at that level, the Nuggets will continually be in the championship hunt.

After winning the NBA title in the 2022-23 season, Denver has made it to the Western Conference Semifinals in back-to-back season. However, they're trying to build out their roster for another championship run. Still, any changes the Nuggets make will be with Jokic in mind. Their championship window is based upon their big man's league-changing talent.