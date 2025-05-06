May 6, 2025 at 12:08 AM ET

The Denver Nuggets hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis on Monday night, and they put up a good fight. The Thunder are the top seed in the Western Conference, so they are heavily favored over the Nuggets. Denver has put up a good fight so far in Game 1, but a flagrant foul by Nikola Jokic didn't help the team's chances.

Nikola Jokic was trying to get the rim while being guarded by Lu Dort, and he swung his elbow at Dort's head. Dort went down on the play, and Jokic was given a flagrant.

Nikola Jokic elbowed Luguentz Dort in the head on this play. The Joker was assessed a flagrant foul. Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/pr5w3iUBHd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

