Nikola Jokic isn't exactly someone who gives it his all during the All-Star Weekend. His consistent excellence on the hardwood may make him a worthy inclusion on the All-Star Game roster, but the Denver Nuggets star rarely takes the game itself seriously. Jokic prefers to have fun during the season's annual hiatus, and for good reason – although his banter did come at the expense of Kevin Hart, who was a prominent part of this year's festivities.

Hart did have moments where he commentated during the All-Star Game, and fan reaction to his involvement was mixed, to say the least. Nonetheless, Hart is a comedian who can dish it as well as he can take it, and the Nuggets star, much like any other man who's come across Hart, poked fun at his diminutive stature.

“I thought you were someone's kid,” Jokic said, via Courtside Buzz on Instagram.

Hart is listed at 5'4″, which is very small compared to the average height of an NBA player. This has been the most used ammo against him when engaging him in a joking warfare, so it's not a surprise at all to hear the Nuggets star, who stands at 6'11”, also use this to rib the famous comedian.

During the weekend, it wasn't just Jokic who made fun of Hart's height, or lack thereof. Even Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant joined in on the act, with Durant and James Harden being caught by mics poking fun at Hart's stature.

“Bro, why he that small, dog? How you get no taller than that, bro? Kevin Hart, man. How did he not grow taller?” Durant asked.

“He just stopped,” Harden answered.

The All-Star Weekend is indeed a time for everyone to have fun, regardless of whether or not the new All-Star Game format worked or not, and it's good to hear the likes of Jokic and Durant engage in a bit of hilarity.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets look forward to strong second half of the season

To begin the 2024-25 campaign, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets appeared to be on shaky ground. They lost a ton of spacing with the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and it looked like the Russell Westbrook experiment wasn't going to work out as intended.

But fast forward to February, and the Nuggets are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak that has them on the cusp of taking second place in the Western Conference. With Jokic getting a much-needed breather during the All-Star weekend, expect him to come out with a flurry as he looks to secure the fourth MVP award of his career.