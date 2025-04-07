Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been making a late-season push for the MVP Award, and he continued making his case on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double in the game, surpassing one of former NBA star, the late Wilt Chamberlain's epic records, as per StatMuse.

With Nikola Jokic's triple double during the Nuggets' game against the Pacers, he set a new NBA record for most triple doubles in a single season by a center, surpassing the great Wilt Chamberlain. Chamberlain has been a holder of many NBA records, especially as it pertains to centers, but Jokic has gotten close to quite a few of them.

Against the Pacers, Jokic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists as of publication. But the Nuggets trailed the Pacers early in the fourth quarter. The last time Jokic played, he had a near triple double of 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He did not play against the San Antonio Spurs in the game prior, but before that he had another triple double of 61 points, ten rebounds and ten assists in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are currently on a three-game losing streak and trying to keep pace in what's shaping up to be a tight race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. As it stands, the Nuggets are the current No. 4 seed, and only a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the third seed. However, they are only a half game up on the Warriors who are in fifth place in the West.

Jokic has done his best to try and keep the Nuggets afloat. This season, he's appeared in 66 games, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He's been averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Nuggets are currently dealing with a hamstring injury to Jamal Murray putting his status for the start of the NBA Playoffs in question. It feels like in order to stay afloat in the tough West, the Nuggets are going to need otherworldly performances like this from Jokic.