On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets continued their winning ways with a narrow road win over the Phoenix Suns. This game got a little bit closer than fans probably wanted down the stretch, but ultimately, Denver was able to do just enough to secure the victory.

Nikola Jokic stuffed the stat sheet in this one, scoring 23 points to go along with 17 rebounds and 17 assists, along with the game-winning bucket, and also making history, recording the fifth-fastest triple double on record.

After the game, Jokic had a blunt reaction to the feat.

“It just happens,” said Jokic, per the NBA on X, formerly Twitter.

“Well it just happens quite often,” quipped NBC Sports' sideline reporter Grant Liffman.

Article Continues Below

Making NBA history has become rather routine for Jokic over the course of his future Hall of Fame career, as he has set countless records both for the Nuggets' franchise and the league as a whole.

Currently, the Nuggets are trying to add a second ring to their trophy case, having not made it out of the second round since their NBA championship during the 2022-23 season. Jokic hasn't looked quite like himself since returning from a knee injury earlier this season, causing some to wonder whether the team may have brought him back too soon, but he is starting to more closely resemble the MVP version of himself over the last few games, continuing with his dominant performance against the Suns on Tuesday.

The Nuggets now sit at 45-28 on the season, good for fourth place in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture, a half-game over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In any case, Denver will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a home game against the Dallas Mavericks.