Last year, the Chicago Cubs had one of the top farm systems in baseball. Going into the 2025 season, the team had seven prospects in MLB.com's top 100 list. Players such as Matt Shaw and Cade Horton have already found tons of success since being promoted to the major league roster, and reinforcements will continue joining the big leagues.

The team also has some really impressive veteran talent. While Kyle Tucker did leave in free agency, the Cubs added one of the best players on the open market in their own right when they secured Alex Bregman. Furthermore, Pete Crow-Armstrong just got the bag. With a new $115 million contract to keep him comfortable, the centerfielder is expected to cement himself as one of the best players in baseball. Crow-Armstrong was elite for the first half of the season last year, but his bat cooled off later in the year.

With Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, and Dansby Swanson also in the lineup, the Cubs have tons of potential. They are also one of the most popular teams in MLB. So, how can fans watch their games in 2026?

Regional broadcasts for Cubs games

In-market

Despite being one of two baseball teams located in Chicago, the Cubs have one of the biggest fan bases in the sport. Their regional sports network is called ‘Marquee‘, which is included in some but not all television provider packages. Jon Sciambi is the team's play-by-play announcer, and his voice is recognizable to millions as the voice of MLB The Show video games. Jim Deshaies adds color to Sciambi's broadcast, and Alec Cohen fills in the broadcast booth when need be. For those without the Marquee channel, a direct-to-consumer subscription is necessary.

Out-of-market

While Cubs' games can't be streamed on MLB.TV in Chicago's region, out-of-market fans can watch the games on the platform. MLB season ticket holders get an automatic MLB.TV login code, and T-Mobile cell carriers get it free through their service.

Nationally televised Cubs games

ABC/ESPN

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While most Cubs' games are on their RSN, the team will have plenty of nationally televised games in 2026. They don't have any games scheduled with ESPN as of now, though. The former host of Sunday Night Baseball will now broadcast primetime games midweek. ABC will still have some Sunday games, though, including a Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants game on June 14 and a Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals matchup on Aug. 16.

Apple TV

Friday Night Baseball is once again on Apple TV. The Cubs will have three games broadcast exclusively on the platform. That includes matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Houston Astros, and the Milwaukee Brewers. Those games that will cap the week are on April 24, May 22, and June 26, respectively. Friday Night Baseball games are usually in doubleheader form.

Fox/FS1

Fox will broadcast Baseball Night in America games. The network will air two games at 7 p.m. ET on Saturdays and assign markets via matchup relevance. Chicago's first such game will be on April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. FS1 will also broadcast games on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, and occasionally in the early afternoon on Saturdays.

MLB Network

MLB Network airs games throughout the week. The Cubs' first such game will be on April 5 against the Guardians. MLB Network is included in most television packages.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday Night Baseball will now be on NBC. This will be the first time in 25 years that the Universal Studio covers MLB, and the Cubs have primetime Sunday slots against the Cardinals on May 31, the Giants on June 7, and the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 30. Furthermore, Peacock will exclusively stream games.